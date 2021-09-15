“A historic increase”: why sales of hearing aids are soaring

EQUIPMENT – Sales of hearing aids have risen sharply since the start of the year. We explain to you.
LT with AFP –
Hearing aid sales have been soaring since the start of the year. From January to June, 383,700 people were fitted with hearing aids, twice as many as last year (181,700), according to figures communicated by the Union of hearing aid professionals (SDA), which welcomes a “historical increase“. Nearly 68% more people were equipped in this way in the first half of the year compared to 2019.
All the info on
This increase is explained in particular by the end of confinements, but especially by the 100% health reform in force since January 1, 2021. This reform, promised in 2017 by Emmanuel Macron, offers all French people benefiting from responsible complementary health , or Solidarity Health Complementary, audiology, optical and dental care and equipment 100% covered. The stated objective is to improve access to quality care and to strengthen prevention.
Soon “the best equipment rate in the world”?
There is therefore nothing left to pay on a selection of devices. Sign that it is good Everything is financed by health insurance. A sign that 100% health is the source of the sales boom, entry-level devices represent 39% of sales, against around 13% in 2019.
“If the trend continues”, the year could end with “more than 300,000” additional beneficiaries and France could post “soon the best equipment rate in the world”, indicates the union. In the meantime, this “unquestionable success” demonstrates according to him “that there were strong unmet needs (…) for financial reasons” which was to be remedied by 100% health.
Read also
On the health insurance side, spending reached 194 million euros over six months, 140% more than in 2019, reports the SDA. As for complementary health such as mutuals, insurance and provident institutions, they estimate that their bill has doubled, or 278 million euros additional.
On the same subject
The most read articles
Trial of November 13: Salah Abdeslam justifies the attacks by the French intervention in Syria
LIVE – Covid-19: contamination and hospitalizations down
LIVE – Thunderstorms and floods: more than 6 departments in orange vigilance
VIDEO – Floods in the Gard: motorists stuck on the A9 “with water up to their shoulders”
LIVE – Follow the launch of SpaceX’s first tourist space mission
defends the ambition of information
free,
verified and accessible to all thanks to the income of the
advertising .
To help us maintain this free service you can “change your choice” and accept all cookies.
MODIFY AND ACCEPT ALL