“A historic increase”: why sales of hearing aids are soaring

Hearing aid sales have been soaring since the start of the year. From January to June, 383,700 people were fitted with hearing aids, twice as many as last year (181,700), according to figures communicated by the Union of hearing aid professionals (SDA), which welcomes a “historical increase“. Nearly 68% more people were equipped in this way in the first half of the year compared to 2019.

This increase is explained in particular by the end of confinements, but especially by the 100% health reform in force since January 1, 2021. This reform, promised in 2017 by Emmanuel Macron, offers all French people benefiting from responsible complementary health , or Solidarity Health Complementary, audiology, optical and dental care and equipment 100% covered. The stated objective is to improve access to quality care and to strengthen prevention.

There is therefore nothing left to pay on a selection of devices. Sign that it is good Everything is financed by health insurance. A sign that 100% health is the source of the sales boom, entry-level devices represent 39% of sales, against around 13% in 2019.

“If the trend continues”, the year could end with “more than 300,000” additional beneficiaries and France could post “soon the best equipment rate in the world”, indicates the union. In the meantime, this “unquestionable success” demonstrates according to him “that there were strong unmet needs (…) for financial reasons” which was to be remedied by 100% health.