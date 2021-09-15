a month after the takeover of the taliban, “it’s impossible to get used to that”, testify of the Afghans who remained there

She says she is “physically fit”, but “mentally destroyed” since the Taliban came to power. Reihane is a young Afghan athlete. In a photograph, she poses with lipstick, a multicolored scarf covers part of her hair. At 18, the young woman, a member of the national cycling team, saw her life change abruptly a month ago. She left her town, Bamyian for Kabul, where she is staying with her family.

“Since the Taliban arrived, girls are no longer allowed to play sports“, explains Reihane,”I’m sure the Taliban will never allow me to get back on my bike. It’s impossible to get used to that. In my province of Bamiyan, every day I cycled, I went to school with it, I went everywhere with my bike. “

“Here in Kabul, I just stay at home, the only thing I can do is sleep, that’s that.” Reihane, member of the Afghan national cycling team to franceinfo

On her phone, she kept a video of her last race, of her fist raised as she crossed the finish line, in the middle of a barren landscape. Today she doesn’t even go out to buy bread: “the taliban tell us that the women are there to raise the children, i can’t get used to it.“





Mohamad for his part walks the streets of Kabul with his mask on his face, and not only because of the Covid-19. As a former government employee in charge of the fight against opium trafficking, as a member of the Hazara minority, this father of four has received threats from the Taliban. He has been hiding for a month: “Since I lost my job and therefore my only source of income, my personal situation is getting worse and worse. I have hardly any more savings, I live in a very miserable situation. But i survive. “

“The Taliban have not changed, they are brutal, they are cruel. Please share my message to the world: do not recognize them, do not support them.” Mohamad, former Afghan government employee to franceinfo

Like so many others, Mohamad seeks to leave the country. But without money, without a passport, he says he has little hope.