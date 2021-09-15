A moving mother-daughter reunion, after fourteen years of separation – Ouest-France evening edition

In 2007, Jacqueline was kidnapped by her father in Florida (United States) at the age of 6. Now 19 years old, she managed to get back in touch with Angelica, her mother, whom she had not seen for fourteen long years.

It’s a beautiful story, worthy of a happy end Hollywood. Angelica Vences Salgado is a mother living in Florida, USA. At the beginning of September, she was contacted on social networks by a young woman from Mexico.

This one is 19 years old and claims to be Jacqueline Hernandez. A name that immediately makes Angelica react, on the other side of the screen. Because it is the name of her daughter, missing for fourteen long years, of whom she had never heard from again… The girl had been kidnapped in 2007 in Florida, at her home “At the age of 6, by his father who is still wanted by the authorities”, specifies the American television channel CNN which relays the information.

Identity confirmation

After making contact on the networks, Jacqueline then proposed to Angelica that they meet in the city of Laredo, Texas, located on the border between the United States and Mexico. The appointment has been set for September 10, 2021.

In the meantime, the mother contacted the local authorities to try to confirm the identity of her daughter. Unresolved for years, the investigation into the kidnapping of Jacqueline Hernandez is reopened. Local police, border officials and internal security officers therefore work hand in hand …

Successful cooperation. The authorities were able to confirm the identity of the young woman. This is indeed Angelica’s daughter. Good news shared in particular by the police of the city of Clermont on the social network Facebook. Angelica and Jacqueline were able to hug each other for the first time in nearly fifteen years.