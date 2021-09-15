A nasal vaccine against Covid-19 soon available thanks to starch nanoparticles?

EPIDEMIC – A Lille start-up is experimenting with the anti-Covid nasal vaccine, in collaboration with a laboratory and the University of Tours

Vaxinano had a nose. By adapting its vaccine expertise to Covid-19, this Lille start-up is participating in the development of the nasal vaccine presented last week by the University of Tours and the National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and the Environment (Inrae).

This is a vaccine that can be given into the nose, two instillations three weeks apart. A godsend for people who fear bites. The first studies are encouraging.

“Positive preclinical results”

Indeed, this vaccine based on nanoparticles has “demonstrated positive preclinical results,” said the management of Vaxinano on Tuesday in a press release. Although, so far, the work has only been done on mice and hamsters and has not yet been published.





“The first results are comparable to those already obtained on our experimental influenza vaccine. This technology has also already confirmed its effectiveness in the fight against deadly toxoplasmosis in monkeys, ”explains Professor Didier Betbeder, founder and CEO of Vaxinano, installed on the Eurasanté site since 2016.

In principle, the nanoparticles of

