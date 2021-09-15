A rain of new emojis will soon befall our smartphones

About thirty new emojis were unveiled last July for version 14.0 of the Unicode standard. Now fully finalized, all they have to do is tumble onto our devices and social platforms.

We talked about it in detail in July, here they are about to arrive on our devices and on the various social platforms. In all, 37 new emojis formalized for version 14.0 of the Unicode standard are ready to be deployed. Between symbols, hand signs, utilitarian pictograms and new smileys, this selection turns out to be rather rich in novelties. It accompanies, as often, certain societal evolutions and different currents of thought.

Among the most striking additions, for example, the emojis “pregnant man” and “pregnant person”, with all the usual skin tones for greater inclusiveness whatever the color of your skin.





Always more emojis for our conversations

Along the same lines, we can also use new “person with crown” emoticons, more gender neutral, to complete the current prince and princess emojis. More conventional, “handshake” emojis and various hand signs will also appear, with, again, a wide combination of skin colors.

On the smiley side, we can also count on some interesting new features: an emoji in the process of melting, another that bites its lip or even a military salute emoji, among others.

As specified The Verge, if these new emoticons are now official and finalized, they still have to be adopted by the big names in Tech and other platform owners (Microsoft, Apple, Faceboook…) in order to be used on their respective services, applications and software .

According to Emojipedia, the thing could materialize gradually next year, between January and August. In other words, we will have to wait a little longer.