A screw found in candy: it was in fact a test package where the object was placed on purpose

A woman found a screw in a piece of wood in her packet of candy. After an internal investigation, Haribo explained how this could have happened.

This packet of candy should never have been on the market. Haribo conducted an internal investigation after the discovery, at the end of August, by a resident of Val-de-Marne, of a metal screw, encrusted in a small piece of wood, in her package of marshmallow crocodiles.

Alerted, the candy maker went back through the production process to understand how a package with such an intruder ended up on the market. And to conclude that it is a human error.





The package with the screw was actually a “test” package, used for check the correct functioning of the machines responsible for detecting the presence of undesirable elements in marketing packages.

Mistakenly put on the production line

To the Parisian, who reveals the reasons for the presence of this screw in the candy packet, Haribo explains that the concerned packet was “identified as being a test bag containing a control strip. The checks carried out on line upon receipt of the bag confirmed that it was detected correctly. The most likely hypothesis is that the test bag was put back on the production line by mistake. “

In any case, the intruder did not escape the consumer, who in compensation, should receive a package of sweets from the brand, which very rarely suffers from complaints, since a claim for eight million sachets sold is recorded by Haribo, specifies BFM.