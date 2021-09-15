a star of the “12 blows of noon” gives herself like never before and gives strange news

Since January 20, 2021, TF1 viewers have found every noon the sweet face of Bruno, master of noon and new world record holder for individual victories in a game show. With a personal pot of around one million euros, the young man is exploding all the counters and making a place for himself in the history of the 12 strokes of noon. For the occasion, our colleagues from Buzz TV for TV magazine wanted to question the champion in order to discuss with him his career and the future he now sees.

“I’m going to put the majority of the earnings in rental investments. I’ll buy apartments to collect annuities. I’m not going to slam everything in Vegas in cars or watches! But I’ll keep some of it for traveling, for fun. to family and friends. I gave some to associations because I believe a lot in karma. “, says Bruno about the gains so far.

Bruno explains what TF1 would seek to do for Christian Quesada





If he occupies the first place in the ranking of the greatest masters of noon, Bruno has long been in pursuit of certain names well known to the faithful of the show such as Eric, Xavier or even a certain Christian Quesada, long record holder of victories. and imprisoned for two years for “corruption of minors” and “possession and dissemination of child pornography”.

“Eric had already passed him, whether in the pot or in participation. Christian Quesada was no longer number one, anyway. Maybe the channel wants him to be as low as possible in the midday masters ranking“, explains Bruno.”Whatever happens, we don’t talk about him anymore, and we never refer to him. I’m not sure viewers think of Christian in front of their TV. Does it still matter on the show? I do not know.“, indicates the new record holder of victories.

