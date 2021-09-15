A strange “pig shark” discovered in Italy

In early September, a strange fish was discovered off the island of Elba by Italian sailors. At first glance it would be a shark … with a pig’s head

A catch at the very least strange and out of the ordinary, which these Italian sailors will surely remember. A few days ago, they brought out of the water this animal, or rather this creature, with the body of a shark and the head of a pig. A priori, it is not a montage, as tabloid newspapers say. This species does exist, it is rare and vulnerable. The fish was found dead, drifting in the open sea.

A rare and endangered shark: the Oxynotus centrina

This angular shark is not a mutant and is well known to specialists. At present there are 500 known species of shark in the world and researchers and scientists are discovering more every year. This shark is called a “pigfish” because of its snout similar to a pig’s snout and its growl when emerging from the water.

Its discovery is all the more surprising since it is a shark that generally lives between 500 and 700 meters deep. Measuring an average of one meter, the pig shark is an endangered species and listed on the IUCN (International Union for the Conservation of Nature) red list as “vulnerable”.





According to the Global Biodiversity Information Facility, the species has been spotted in the East Atlantic, from Cornwall to South Africa, throughout the Mediterranean and the North Sea. The pig shark would also have been seen off Corsica, as Johann Mourier, researcher in behavioral ecology and shark specialist, pointed out to our colleagues in Ouest France.

An extremely rare Angular roughshark (Oxynotus centrina). Sometimes known as a “pig-faced shark” that normally lives up 2,300 feet below the surface, this example was recently spotted by naval officers, floating in the waters at the Darsena Medicea Marin… https://t.co/vgcBx65cs0 pic.twitter.com/F7DUOWebF9 – what’s in the name (@shadow_aniket) September 10, 2021

Safe for humans

Feeding mainly on worms, crustaceans and molluscs, the pig shark or pigfish does not represent any danger for humans. This sea pig can reach 1.5 meters, but its size generally fluctuates around 1 meter. It therefore attacks prey its size. Its flesh is not eaten, on the other hand it is often accidentally caught in the nets of trawlers.