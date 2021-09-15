a stress test phase open to all this weekend

A little over a month from its release, Age of Empires IV will therefore be subject to a phase of stress test in order to verify the solidity of the servers. This weekend will therefore only be available in the multiplayer mode, although games against the AI ​​are available, as well as the game tutorial. As its name suggests, this weekend will allow Relic to collect essential data so that the multiplayer experience ofAge of Empires IV is as stable as possible at the time of launch.





To participate, simply request access via the Microsoft Store or Steam. Once the request is made, no invitation is to be expected from Microsoft or Relic. The studio also encourages as many people as possible to play the game to really put its servers to the test.

However, you will need a machine that meets the minimum requirements, namely Windows 10 64 bits, an Intel Core i5-6300 U or AMD Ryzen 2400 G processor, 8 GB of RAM, an Intel HD 520 or AMD graphics card. Radeon RX Vega 11, DirectX 12 and 50 GB of hard disk space.

This phase of stress test will open on September 17 at 7 p.m. KST and close on September 20 at the same time.