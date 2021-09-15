Abidal gives the key for Messi and PSG to tear everything apart

Like all observers, Eric Abidal impatiently awaits to see Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappé start with PSG. The former Barça defender hopes for a great show around this fiery trio, which should be aligned for the first time in Bruges, this Wednesday in the Champions League (9 p.m. on RMC Sport 1).

The football world has its eyes riveted on the Jan-Breydel stadium. FC Bruges is preparing to welcome PSG there this Wednesday, on the first day of the Champions League (9 p.m. on RMC Sport 1). And the capital club should take advantage of this trip to northwestern Belgium to align its fiery trio: Lionel Messi-Neymar-Kylian Mbappé. A great first expected around the world.

Eric Abidal will obviously be in front of his television to follow the event. And the former Barça defender is delighted in advance. With a compassionate thought for the opponents of the Parisians, called to face the three superstars.

“Trying to find complementarity between these players”

“We must wish them good luck to the defenders, dropped the former 42-year-old player in an interview with the Parisian. If they are having a good day, it can hurt very quickly. Afterwards, we must try to find the complementarity between these players, see how they can work together (…) They know the ball, the high level. It is especially a question of adapting to the movements of each one, of trying not to all be in the same area. “





“He’s not the same Messi today”

During his six seasons at Barça (2007-2013), Eric Abidal was able to rub shoulders with Leo Messi as closely as possible. And the former French international (66 caps) perfectly measures what the six-time Ballon d’Or will bring in the locker room of PSG.

“Already his experience. And as he said: every year he changes his game, insists the former full-back. It’s true that he’s not the same Messi as when he started. And I think that the players around him adapt, raise their level of play. It is important to have a competitive player who makes the difference. For PSG, it is another offensive asset. Everyone is impatient to see the trio. Even if today, it is not limited to these three on the offensive side. It will be a headache for the coach. “