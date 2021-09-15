Activision Blizzard employees accuse management of anti-union intimidation, crackdown

Already under the pressure of the complaint filed by the armed wing of the State of California for its many internal problems, Activision Blizzard must now face a new complaint currently being examined by the agency. National Labor Relations Board, a complaint that accuses Activision Blizzard of violating federal labor law by forcing its employees to remain silent about ongoing investigations, particularly over the sexual harassment and discrimination issues that have recently come to light and provoked among others the departure of the president of Blizzard, J. Allen Brack.

The complaint indicates that Activision Blizzard is guilty of anti-union repression and of threatening employees in the exercise of rights guaranteed by section 7 of the National Labor Relations Act. According to the allegations, the management of Activision Blizzard pressured employees not to talk about certain topics such as wages, hours and working conditions. She also allegedly threatened, monitored or sanctioned employees because of a “protected concerted activity“, a notion that includes the right to protest as employees did when they demonstrated outside Blizzard’s premises in July.”Activision Blizzard management uses coercive tactics to try to prevent its employees from exercising their rights to congregate and to demand a more equitable, sustainable and diverse workplace“, reproaches the complaint.





Accused of discriminating against employees with regard to the conditions of employment (remuneration, assignment, promotion, dismissal, reprisals) and of not having taken the necessary steps after acts of sexual harassment, the management of ‘Activision Blizzard has pledged to take action through its CEO Bobby Kotick, but has yet to respond to all requests militant employees.

Activision Blizzard did not comment on the new complaint to which it is the subject but announced at the same time the recruitment of its new director of human resources. This is Julie Hodges, who arrives with more than 30 years of experience in the sector, especially at Disney. She replaces Jesse Meschuk, who is one of the fuses that blew last August. Julie Hodges will be responsible for helping the company to “create a workplace more open to all“rethinking”notions of diversity, equity and inclusion“. On a different note, the group has also recruited Sandeep Dube from Delta Airlines to fill the position of commercial director. The new recruit will be responsible for”diversify and increase income“, an objective which promises to be always simpler than putting order in human relations.