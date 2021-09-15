Adaptation of the implementation of the vaccination obligation

Faced with the epidemic situation in the West Indies, which caused unprecedented hospital pressure, the Minister for Solidarity and Health announced the possibility of adapting the implementation of the vaccination obligation in order to ensure continuity care for patients infected with Covid. Consequently, the phasing of the controls will be based on the indicators of the epidemic and the tension of the health system.

Thus the verification phases will be implemented according to the stages of lightening the epidemic braking measures which will be announced respectively by the prefect of Guadeloupe and the delegated prefect of the northern islands. A more precise schedule will be proposed tomorrow after discussions with elected officials. A first phase until the beginning of October will be a period of educational reminders so that the professionals concerned can understand the major importance of vaccination for themselves who are particularly exposed but also and above all, for the protection of the users of our system. health.





The following phases, which will be more stringent, will be gradual, starting with the professionals subject to compulsory vaccination who are least affected by the care of Covid patients and by the management of establishments. All the others will be subject to the controls provided for by law when the confinement resulting from this 4th wave is completely released.

The vaccination obligation applies to Saint-Barthélemy in accordance with the metropolis given the epidemic situation stabilized at a very low level. The island has moved to a level of limited vulnerability with regard to the criteria of Public Health France (SPF). This favorable situation is, moreover, reinforced by the absence of hospital tension in this territory. The checks will therefore begin from next week, i.e. September 20, 2021, and will be carried out in consultation with the ARS and Social Security.