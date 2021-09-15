After a new incident, the prefecture puts pressure on the Fos-sur-Mer plant

The prefecture hardens its tone towards the Fos-sur-Mer site of ArcelorMittal, located about twenty kilometers from Marseille. The factory of the steel giant located in Bouches-du-Rhône experienced a new incident last Sunday, causing gas emissions into the atmosphere. This failure in its electrical power supply caused cascading disturbances to several other manufacturers located in the sector. Two petrochemical sites were thus forced into episodes of flaring, ie the action of burning the waste instead of treating it.

However, the measurements carried out in the wake of this pollution “did not show any worrying values,” said the prefecture. But the prefect considers that “firm actions must be taken to put a definitive end to these repeated incidents”.





Repeated incidents

A similar incident had indeed already occurred in 2018 following which the prefecture had notified the manufacturer to update its plan to improve electrical installations. This new incident seems to annoy the prefecture all the more because, on August 11, it had already taken a series of measures after several other incidents. The Dreal carries out on-site inspections and, on the basis of these results, a round table will be organized around the State services.

For the record, ArcelorMittal was sentenced in July of this year to a fine of 30,000 euros for its rejections.