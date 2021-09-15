after the disappointment of Tokyo, more resources for “medal-winning” athletes

Emmanuel Macron in the midst of Olympic and Paralympic Games medalists, at the Elysee Palace, Monday, September 13, 2021. THIBAULT CAMUS / AP

After the time of celebration, it is time to take stock for French sport back from the Tokyo Games. If the Paralympic record is flattering (54 medals including 11 gold), the French delegation did not rise to the occasion a few weeks earlier during the Olympic fortnight. The objective posted before the departure for Japan of a “forty” medals was not reached. “The results are not quite what we expected”, euphemized Emmanuel Macron Monday, September 13, during the reception at the Elysee Palace in honor of the Olympic and Paralympic medalists.

The exceptional success of French team sports will only mitigate the observation: with 33 medals, including 10 in gold, the French team is doing less well than in Rio in 2016 (42 medals). The President of the Republic sounded the general mobilization of all players in French sport in the face of the emergency of the Paris Games, in three years. “We have to do a lot more, because these are our Games, at home, we are expected”, he warned, without giving a quantified cap of medals, but with the horizon of integrating the top 5 nations.

The message was heard by Claude Onesta, the head of high performance at the National Sports Agency (ANS). Especially since it was he who set the goal of being one of the five first nations for Paris 2024 in his “Blue Ambition” plan to reform the French sports model. “Fifth, in Tokyo, are the Russian athletes with 71 medals, including 20 in gold. If we want to overturn the table, we will have to do something else “, he said Monday during the reception at the Elysee.

Read also “Blue ambition”, or the forced elitism of the French sports model

The former coach of the French handball team, crowned in Beijing (2008) then in London (2012), has a few ideas in mind. He gave President Macron and the sports ministry on Friday his assessment of the Tokyo Games and his recommendations for 2024, which he will present publicly in a few weeks.

At the end of the Games, he had already warned that the federations that had failed in Tokyo should expect more directive management. “We have to move very quickly towards decision-making (…). If the project does not seem to us to be on the scale of ambitions or if it is unsuitable, we will not hesitate to let it be known ”, he warned on August 9, in an interview with The team. Particularly targeted: athletics – Florian Rousseau resigned, Wednesday, September 15, from his post of director of high performance – and swimming, virgin titles this summer.





“Performance 2024” cells

Among the avenues mentioned this summer by Claude Onesta, the creation in each of the French Olympic federations of a “Performance 2024” unit to detect and support athletes who have a strong medal potential in Paris, or even Los Angeles in 2028. More than 400 high-level athletes have thus joined the ANS high performance circle since the end of 2020, which provides them with a minimum income of 40,000 euros gross annually.

The idea is to give more resources to athletes on the podium in Tokyo to allow them to convert silver or bronze into gold in three years, but also to better support athletes who have sometimes finished fourth, fifth or even eighth. of their ordeal to help them get on the podium.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Tokyo 2021 Olympics: French sport suffered in Japan

A model supported and assumed by the Elysée: “We focus and prioritize the means to provide maximum support to those with high potential. At one point, you have to be pragmatic. But we do not abandon others, we do not abandon, for example, an 18-year-old who may be in the top twenty in the world ”, explains a source close to the president.

Seven years late?

Another line of thought for Claude Onesta is aimed at upgrading management functions. Envelopes of a few million euros have been released in this direction to increase the salaries of coaches and recruit others, sometimes abroad.

The movements observed in fencing, with the return of Hugues Obry to the head of the French epee or the poaching of the Italian fencing master Stefano Cerioni to supervise the female foil, and the recruitment of the Brazilian legend Bernardo Rocha de Rezende for French volleyball are perfect examples.

Some 110 million euros were devoted in 2021 to high-level sport, it will be “A little beyond” in 2022, we say in the entourage of the head of state. From Elyos source, everything would not depend solely on the thickness of the envelope, but rather a question of distribution. “The British example proves it, the resources mobilized [pour les Jeux de 2012] were not the only key to their success. They inject less than us with much better results. ”

Raised Monday to the rank of officer of the Legion of Honor, Teddy Riner regrets the time lost by the French sports movement. “ It was necessary to invest already seven years back in sport, massively ”, launched the three-time Olympic judo champion. A few weeks earlier, Claude Onesta had already underlined the delay taken by France: “If we had triggered this transformation plan earlier, it would have been more successful today”, he confided to The Team.

Colleges, universities: Macron wants quotas for top athletes During the reception of the Olympic and Paralympic medalists on Monday, September 13 at the Elysee Palace, Emmanuel Macron took the opportunity to announce the launch, in October, of a vast investment plan for local sports equipment (3×3 basketball courts, paddle, dojo in working-class neighborhoods, etc.), as close as possible to the needs of the populations, and financed by the State. The President of the Republic also wishes to set up a “cordée du sport”. It is a question, on the model of the “ropes of success” for young talents from modest backgrounds, to promote the access of high-level athletes to the grandes écoles and to university courses of excellence. Clearly, set up a quota of reserved places in secondary education by signing agreements with the establishments concerned.