Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the most beautiful to go taxing

The Metropolitan Museum of Art gala, which has brought together international stars and the American upper bourgeoisie every year since 1948, made its return this week after two and a half years of absence, due to a health crisis. Usually scheduled for the first Monday in May, the fashion high mass was finally held on September 13.

For this 2021 edition, Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, invited the most prominent personalities to pose and parade in front of the photographers. But despite the presence of Kim Kardashian, Lil Nas X, Lily-Rose Depp or Jennifer Lopez, it was Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic MP for New York State, who caught the eye.

Dressed in a white dress close to the body where it was written in large and red “TAX THE RICH”, the young elected made the buzz on social networks and in the press. Applauded by some, criticized by others, AOC struck hard by achieving the feat of eclipsing all the stars of the evening. A few days before a crucial vote on a vast plan on infrastructure, climate and social affairs estimated at 4,000 billion dollars, the financing of which could be based in part on a major tax reform, this staging was well thought out.

A snub to the guardians of the system

The media coverage of the Met Gala is usually just a chain of bottomless articles where the only analyzes concern the color of the dress of such actress or the new hairstyle of the latest fashionable singer. Still, there would be a lot to be said about this type of event bringing together the cream of well-thought and, at times, hypocrisy.

Very mobilized on the themes of anti-racism, the defense of sexual minorities or living together, the wealthy wealthy who walked the red carpet on Fifth Avenue in New York on Monday are generally much quieter when it comes to to discuss the distribution of wealth, economic inequalities and the questioning of certain privileges. Previously pampered by the Democratic establishment, this small community no longer has all the favors of the American left.





The political balance of power within the Democrats changed in 2016 with Hillary Clinton’s defeat to Donald Trump and the growing influence of Bernie Sanders. The arrival in Congress in 2018 of more radical young elected officials and the support of a majority of Americans for progressive ideas on health, the economy or the environment, have helped to decentralize the party. With Joe Biden attentive to the demands of his left wing, liberalism and the accumulation of limitless wealth are no longer in the odor of sanctity in the White House, nor within the majority in Congress.

By proudly displaying a white dress flocked with the words “Taxons les riche”, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez kindly came to remind all these beautiful people that they will have to go to the cash register.

Help the wealthy contribute to the reconstruction of America

The date of the Met Gala corresponds to the resumption of work of Congress – after the summer break – where more than 4,000 billion in spending and investments are currently being negotiated. This gigantic plan, which should be voted in October, is a campaign promise from Joe Biden who wants to put America back on track after a health and economic crisis that will have revealed to the whole world the fragility of the world’s leading power.

After having passed a plan to support the economy of 1.9 trillion dollars in March 2021, the Democratic president wants to move up a gear by launching major works on dilapidated American infrastructure and by implementing important social reforms and environmental.

The financing of this project is mainly based on a tax reform aimed at increasing taxes on wealthy people and companies. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who ardently supports this device, took advantage of the many cameras aimed at the Met Gala to make it, in a roundabout way, the promotion.

And it is no coincidence that the date of September 13 was chosen by the congresswoman for this remarkable outing. The next day, the details of this reform envisaged by the Democrats were made public by the Congressional Joint Committee of Taxation and Joe Biden cracked a tweet indicating that “It has been too long that the wealthiest have been profiting at the expense of the middle class”.

A political battle is easier to wage when public opinion takes hold of the subject. But for that to happen, the media must take an interest in it, and that AOC has understood.