Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dress at Met Gala gets a lot of reaction

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, elected Congressional Democrat, made the talk on September 13 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art gala, appearing in a white evening gown emblazoned in red letters: “TAX The RICH”.

The slogan “Tax the rich” displayed on the gown of elected Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (Met) gala on September 13 attracted much comment, some praising the initiative while others pointed out the shift of this political message in an evening at 35,000 dollars in entrance fees.

And before haters get wild flying off the handle, New York elected officials are routinely invited to and attend the Met due to our responsibilities in overseeing and supporting the city’s cultural institutions for the public. I was one of several in attendance in this evening.🤗 – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 14, 2021

The elected New York in the House of Representatives who appeared in a white evening dress on which stood out, in scarlet letters, the words “TAX The RICH”, hastened to specify on the networks that she did not had not spent any money to attend the social meeting: “Before the enemies are unleashed, the elected New Yorkers are regularly invited and attend the Met because of [leurs] responsibilities in the supervision and support of cultural institutions in the city, ”she explained.

To the media, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained that she wore this dress during this specific event mainly attended by wealthy people in order to “involve all social classes in the debate” on “support for working families” and on “A fair tax code”.

A few hours earlier, the House Democrats had presented their tax reform project which includes tax increases for the wealthiest Americans and large companies, thus reversing the cuts enacted in 2017 by Donald Trump. “We can’t just play the game: we have to break the fourth wall and shake up the institutions. The Met is known to be a staging, it’s an opportunity to untie tongues, ”Ocasio-Cortez developed with Vogue.

Not everyone was of the same opinion on the controversial outfit, which drew international comments. “Iconic and impactful,” greeted left-wing Belgian deputy Raoul Hedebouw, spokesperson for the PTB.





“Perfection”, for its part commented the journalist Glenn Greenwald, to whom we owe in particular the publication of revelations of the whistleblower Edward Snowden. He said the American elected official had “forced a group of celebrity Democrats pro-Biden and other allied cultural liberals to be deeply uncomfortable”.

On the other side of the political spectrum, the reactions were not the same. Republican congressional candidate Tina Ramirez, for example, called Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “obscenely out of touch” and “completely hypocritical.”

.@AOC, who makes well over double the national average salary and who voted to give herself a pay raise, showed up at the #MetGala (an event which costs $ 30,000 per ticket) wearing a “Tax the Rich” dress. This is obscenely out of touch and completely hypocritical. pic.twitter.com/rsdBd0Xqr3 – Tina Ramirez (@TinaRamirezVA) September 14, 2021

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the former president, considers the elected Democrat as “the greatest deception”, accusing her of having adorned this dress in the presence of “a band of wealthy elite of the left ”, and for not having worn a mask against the Covid“ after having spent the last 18 months ”recommending it to everyone.

What makes @AOC a bigger fraud: The “tax the rich” dress while she’s hanging out with a bunch of wealthy leftwing elites or the lack of masks after spending the past 18 months as one of the biggest authoritarian mask Karens in the country? https://t.co/pE84Pjquh1 – Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 14, 2021

In response, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez explained that according to her, “the medium is the message”, a phrase by media philosopher Marshall McLuhan written in 1964 meaning that the nature of the message sender takes precedence over the meaning or the message. content of the message itself. In short, that the fact that an elected official allows herself this type of outfit in an event like the Met makes more talk than her political point of view. Bet succeeded it seems.