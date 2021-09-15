Amazon drops the price of the Xiaomi Poco F3 (256 GB) in an unprecedented way

Amazon is currently offering a completely new offer for the excellent Xiaomi Poco F3. This Chinese smartphone considered a flasgship killer is now seeing its price drop from 399 euros to only 299 euros for the version with 256 GB of storage.

The Xiaomi Poco F3 is a surprisingly powerful smartphone for its price. It’s simple: it performs better than the high-end smartphones of the year 2020 while costing two to three times less than the latter. The performance-price ratio is therefore excellent and all the more so when a reduction of 100 euros points the tip of its nose.

What to remember from Xiaomi Poco F3

The 120 Hz AMOLED screen (and HDR10 +)

More power than the Snapdragon 865

The two Dolby Atmos compatible speakers

Instead of 369 euros, the Xiaomi Poco F3 with 256 GB of storage is now available on sale at 299 euros on Amazon, while the 128 GB model currently costs 20 euros more.

If the offer mentioned in this article is subsequently no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers concerning the Xiaomi Poco F3. The table updates automatically.

An almost premium smartphone

The design has changed a lot since the first Pocophone F1 of the name. This Poco F3 adopts a definitely more modern look with a borderless screen equipped with a punch and protected by Gorilla Glass 5, rather thin with only 7.8 mm thick. Its weight still weighs 196 grams, but it’s not that huge for a smartphone with a 6.5-inch screen.

The panel is also excellent for this price range, since AMOLED displaying a Full HD definition and offering a refresh rate up to 120 Hz. That’s not all, the HDR10 + and a 360 touch sampling rate Hz to optimize responsiveness are also there. And to further promote immersion with this beautiful screen, the Poco F3 is equipped with two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos certification.

Always more power

The Chinese smartphone includes the Snapdragon 870, with 6 GB of RAM in LPDDR5. Qualcomm’s new chip is here to beef up the manufacturer’s game on the high end and promises superior performance to the Snapdragon 865 thanks to the efficiency of the improved Kryo 585 CPU now clocked at 3.2 GHz and the velocity of the Adreno 650 GPU. Obviously, compatibility with 5G is still essential.





Not to stop the good news, this Poco F3 runs with the MIUI 12 interface for Poco, based on Android 11. It is even compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 to ensure good connectivity. Autonomy is then comfortable with its 4,520 mAh battery, especially with the efficient fast charge up to 33 W. Regarding the photo part, versatility is at the rendezvous with a rear module that accommodates a main sensor 48-megapixel camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The front camera is 20 megapixels.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Xiaomi Poco F3.

9 / 10

The best Xiaomi smartphones of the moment

The Chinese manufacturer offers many references and at all prices. In order to find out which one meets your needs and your budget, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best Xiaomi smartphones in 2021.