Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: the streaming mini-box evolves smoothly

Amazon is adding the Fire TV Stick 4K Max to its catalog of media boxes. The small key dedicated to playing streaming content evolves smoothly: faster, it takes advantage of wifi 6 and a push of buttons on its remote control.

As much to write it down, Amazon does not really change its formula with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. We thus find a small key dedicated to multimedia streaming which takes the forms of the Fire TV Stick 4K released a few months ago. Support for 4K content at 60 fps with HDR management (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10 + and HLG) is still available, as is the management of Dolby Atmos audio signals. Four points of differentiation are however notable, starting with the on-board chip. The MediaTek MT8695 SoC of the Fire TV Stick 4K is swapped in favor of the MT8696, a more recent version which is distinguished by a higher operating frequency on the processor (+100 MHz) and a more punchy graphics circuit. RAM gains 512 MB and is displayed at 2 GB, accompanied by 8 GB of storage space.





The communication part is also evolving, Amazon having decided to offer support for wifi 6, faster than wifi 5 on board other Fire TV Stick models. With a suitable box or router, the switch to wifi 6 promises better management of high-speed 4K video streams. Bluetooth 5.0 / LE is obviously still supported. Finally, the latest development concerns the remote control, which essentially gains new buttons for immediate access to the Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + and Amazon Music apps. A Guide button has also been added to the zappet. Without further clarification from the manufacturer, we can imagine that it will allow you to read the program guide in compatible apps. There is also the microphone, which can be activated via the Alexa button; this has the effect of launching the eponymous virtual assistant.