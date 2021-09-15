an employee seriously injured in the explosion and fire of a warehouse in Nîmes

A 37-year-old man was seriously injured after the explosion and fire of a 1,000 square meter warehouse in Nîmes (Gard) on Wednesday, September 15 in the morning. The building, located on avenue du Dr Flemming in the industrial zone of Saint-Césaire, was badly damaged.

The emergency services intervene since 9 am Wednesday morning, indicate the firefighters in a press release. The fire has spread “extremely quickly”, according to the Sdis du Gard. “The fire is being treated and the risk of spreading to neighboring establishments is eliminated”, specify the firefighters, always on site. About fifty firefighters and 6 Sdis 30 fighting vehicles were mobilized.





The employee of the establishment, seriously injured during the incident, is in serious condition and has been taken care of. The circumstances of this explosion are, for the moment, unknown.