“Annie Dalgo”, “Parisian bobo” … for the mayor of Paris, the image war has not yet been won

The one who said she was fulfilled by her duties as mayor of Paris, who had sworn never to stand for the presidential election, is embarking on the race for the Elysee Palace. This candidacy, she had been working for several months to impose it. In January 2021, Anne Hidalgo began a tour of France of socialist cities and brought together a team of mayors. In June, a stopover in Clermont-Ferrand was on the program.

In the train, early in the morning, the mayor of Paris thus exposed her method to the teams of “Complement survey”: a political offer cannot be built “by staying in his office, from afar, and browsing the morning TV and radio, [mais] by going into the field to meet the French “.

Passed the periphery, a lack of notoriety?

On the ground, in a housing estate for the elderly for example, the elected Parisian seems to suffer from a certain lack of notoriety. To the point of being renamed “Annie Dalgo” by one of the residents … “Mme Dalgo” continues to meet Clermontois in the city center. Again, some have “never heard of her”. For others, “she is really Parisian bobo” ...

The “queen of sores” is how her detractors call her. The country photo shoot that follows, in front of a herd of cows for Paris Match, would it be a way of “deparisianizing” its image? The subject is sensitive, Anne Hidalgo is a little annoyed by the question: “Frankly, you know, I was not born in Paris, I was not born in the Parisian golden triangle”, recalls this daughter of Spanish immigrants, claiming to prefer the image “the substance, the authenticity, the truth of things”.





It is also to correct this too Parisian image that Anne Hidalgo has chosen the city of Rouen to announce her candidacy, this September 12, 2021.

Extract from “The Hidalgo mystery”, a document to be seen on September 16 in “Further investigation”.

