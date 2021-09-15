Annily Chatelain in mourning: Alizée’s daughter mourns the death of one of her friends

Tuesday, September 14, 2021, Annily Chatelain shared a shocking message on her Instagram account. Alizée’s daughter has lost one of her best friends, Antoine, who died at the age of seventeen.

A difficult mourning … After enjoying the summer and a short stay in Paris, Annily chatelain learned of the disappearance of one of his best friends, Antoine. In mourning, the pretty brunette wished to pay tribute to him by sharing a series of pictures and dedicating a powerful message to him. “My Antoine, you were the most smiling person I knew, you embodied the joy of living and that everyone said it. The positive, you saw it everywhere, one day you told me ‘never worry about me it will always be fine’, and that because you were strong, you always have been. You kept reminding me to say, I love you to my relatives, especially to my family, you said it was just words, but that you had to say them before you regret not having done it, and promised, I will take your advice“, she shared.

Very marked by the disappearance of the one who gave him “smile in seconds“, Alizée’s daughter wrote:”Everyone could only love you. You had so many ambition, so many dreams and wishes, I hope most of them have come true in the past 17 years.“Assuring to have many regrets, the teenager explained:”I think about so many things, but I always come back to all our good times, at all our hours spent on the phone where we told each other about our lives, at all the times when you gave me all your confidences, at that evening when we had played Fall Guys (by the way, I had beaten you) and that we followed up with Look mom I can fly, this film that you absolutely wanted to show me, and this time too or for Halloween you had to do Jon Snow and me Daenerys (luckily we didn’t do it, I can’t imagine the shame we would have had …), and the many times you saw me asked to make me blonde which I ended up doing, you were so happy with this hair change like what nothing could make you smile …“

Annily Chatelain has lost a loved one

Happy to have known Antoine, the pretty brunette shared: “You were yourself and that’s what everyone loved about you. If you knew how much we will miss you, but you will always be there with us, you will always be by our side and in our hearts, in the hearts of all the people who loved you so much (…) Do not worry, your baby Groot that you asked me to bring you two weeks ago will be happy with me, I will take good care of it, promise of the little finger.“To conclude, Annily Chatelain added:”I love you very much bon voyage.“

