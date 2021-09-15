More

    Anthony Delon announces his break-up with Sveva Alviti, the marriage annulled

    Anthony Delon is once again a heart to take. The 56-year-old actor has announced that he has separated from his partner, Italian actress Sveva Alviti.

    They had met during a dinner with friends in the summer of 2019. Since then, the two lovebirds were spinning the perfect love and had even planned to get married, Anthony Delon having asked for the hand of his beautiful in Italy. But this year 2021 will not have brought luck to the couple.

    Alain Delon’s son announced the sad news on Tuesday in a story posted on his Instagram account. “After more than a month of separation, it is time for me to announce the breakdown of my engagement with Miss Alviti and to wish her good luck for the future”, he wrote. A text accompanied by a black and white photo of lovers entwined on the beach, and captioned “The end”.


    The actor will have to overcome this new ordeal, after the death of his mother, actress Nathalie Delon, who passed away on January 21, at the age of 79, from cancer. As for Sveva Alviti, former tennis player and known for having played Dalida in Lisa Azuelos’ biopic, at 37, she will have to find a new prince charming.


