Antony Blinken says he does not know if an American strike in Kabul killed a humanitarian or a jihadist

The chief of the American diplomacy Antony Blinken admitted Tuesday not knowing if the last strike of the United States in Kabul, supposed to have prevented “an imminent threat”, had killed a jihadist or a humanitarian

The New York Times on Friday published an investigation challenging Joe Biden’s government version of the August 29 drone strike, just before the end of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, indicating that it may have killed no a jihadist with the car loaded with explosives, but an NGO employee carrying cans of water.

“The man that the Biden administration killed by drone, was that an aid worker or an IS-K activist?” Asked Republican Senator Rand Paul during a parliamentary hearing on the withdrawal of Afghanistan. “I don’t know because we are in the process of examining” this strike, replied Antony Blinken.

“Imminent threat”

The senator estimated that while the US attack did kill civilians, including children, “you may have created hundreds or thousands of potential new terrorists by bombing the wrong targets.”





The family of the driver of the vehicle, Ezmarai Ahmadi, said the day after the strike that ten people, most of them children, had been killed.

According to the American newspaper, which is based on images from surveillance cameras and on interviews, the trips deemed suspicious by the American army of Ezmarai Ahmadi on the day of the strike corresponded to an ordinary working day. He also indicates that the trunk of the car was certainly filled with cans of water that the man brought home.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby, questioned on Friday about the New York Times revelations, said the investigation was continuing but said the military continued to “believe” the strike had “prevented an imminent threat to the United States. airport ”where the United States was leading the evacuation of tens of thousands of people.

The US attack came days after an ISIS suicide bomber unleashed a massive explosion at the entrance to Kabul airport, killing nearly 100 Afghans as well as 13 US service personnel. The US military left Afghanistan at the end of August after twenty years of war.