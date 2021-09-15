Apple fixes the Pegasus flaw

Pegasus is able to exploit a vulnerability in iMessage, Apple’s messaging system to infect devices without even “the user having clicked on a link or button trapped”, reports 20 minutes. The discovery was made by researchers at Citizen Lab – a University of Toronto cybersecurity organization – on the device of a Saudi activist. His phone had been infected via iMessage. According to this organization, Pegasus has been using this vulnerability “since at least February 2021”.

“This exploit, which we named FORCEDENTRY, targets Apple’s image rendering library, and worked against Apple iOS, MacOS and WatchOS devices,” the operating systems of mobile phones, computers and smartwatches from the brand to Apple. “Apple is aware of a report on the fact that this flaw could be exploited”, noted the Californian group in its note on the update published last Monday. iPhone, Mac, iPad and Apple Watch, with iOS 14.8, watchOS 7.6.2, iPad OS 14.8 and macOS 11.6 are affected by this update. To protect themselves from Pegagus software, Apple users will need to update their devices.





The Israeli company, maker of the software reacted to this discovery: “The NSO Group will continue to equip intelligence agencies and law enforcement agencies around the world with technologies that save lives and help fight crime and crime. terrorism ”.

Citizen Lab had taken an active part in the investigation carried out by Forbidden Stories and its partners, including Amnesty International. According to the findings of the investigation, the Moroccan intelligence services, using Pegagus, targeted 10,000 numbers, mainly Moroccan, Algerian and French. Among them, an issue of French President Emmanuel Macron, former Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, 14 members of the government, Algerian officials, including Saïd Bouteflika, brother of ousted former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Charges rejected by Morocco.