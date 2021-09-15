Apple introduces Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 therefore retains its frame with rounded edges, while many rumors anticipated the arrival of flat edges like on the iPhone. On the other hand, the rumors were right on the main evolution of this year: the new sizes of 41 and 45 mm (instead of 40 and 44 mm previously), and the integration of much larger screens than on the ‘Apple Watch Series 6. Apple has reduced the bezels around the screen by 40%, so the new watches offer almost 20% more display area. It’s even 50% more compared to the Apple Watch Series 3 and its rectangular screen.

There are several other screen changes. The panel is 70% brighter with the wrist down (mode always on) indoors. The resistance of the glass to drops has been improved, and the watch is more resistant to dust with the protection rating IP6X. The glass used is 50% thicker at its highest point, and is now flat at its base for better drop resistance. Apple has also integrated the touch sensor into the OLED panel to gain thickness. On the software side, Apple has of course adapted watchOS to new screen sizes with more generous interfaces; there’s even an optional small keyboard, for the first time on the Apple Watch.





The Apple Watch Series 7 does not otherwise bring any other particular technical novelty apart from a USB-C charging up to 33% faster than the Apple Watch Series 6 (and a fast mode for 8 hours of monitoring of the sleep with only 8 minutes of charging). The new slab is a big step forward, but other aspects like sports and health are being left out this year.

On the price side, Apple has announced a starting price of $ 399, identical to that of the Apple Watch Series 6 which is retiring today. As usual, there will be models in aluminum, steel and titanium, with a wide selection of straps. The new models are a bit late: they will be launched on the Apple Store ” by the end of the year “, without further details for the moment. The Apple Watch SE is still offered from € 299, and the Apple Watch Series 3 is still there at € 219, with no price drop for these two alternative ranges.