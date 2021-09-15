Apple Watch Series 7 changes even less than Apple wants to say

No radical change for the design of the case, contrary to what had been sensed by some leakers, and no upheavals inside this case either. The day after the Apple conference, we learn that the Apple Watch Series 7 remains clinging to the Watch Series 6 processor.

This is clearly not what Apple will advertise its Series 7. Announced yesterday by Apple, along with a new iPad mini, but also the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, the connected tocante d ‘Apple vintage 2021 does not radically change design (contrary to what had been mentioned by some rumors) and does not change in terms of performance either.

We learn from developer Steve Troughton-Smith, known on Twitter for his expertise in Apple products, that the Apple Watch Series 7 is powered by the SiP (System in a Packlage) chip.Apple s6 “. If this name means anything to you, it’s because it’s the processor already used last year by the Apple Watch Series 6.





An unchanged processor for the Series 7

To find out, Steve Troughton-Smith didn’t have to dig far. The latest version of Xcode (development platform for Apple devices) makes it possible to obtain information. The tool specifies that the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6 do indeed share a single processor designated under the code name “t8301”, which corresponds to the Apple S6 chip launched in September 2020.

“The fact that [le processeur] doesn’t even get a new model code makes me think the rumors of an Apple Watch redesign were true, but something went wrong at a time too late to fix, and [qu’Apple] had to improvise», For his part Guilherme Rambo, a developer too, still on Twitter. An interesting hypothesis.

Anyway, we understand better why Apple did not dwell on the question of the performance of the Apple Watch Series 7 during its presentation. For its Series 6, Apple took care last year to mention the additional power level of its watch compared to the Series 5, but also the progress made by the S6 chip in terms of energy saving.