Aragami 2 review by jeuxvideo.com

Begun as a student project, the first Aragami released in 2014 is an infiltration game set in a universe reminiscent of feudal Japan. The player controls a ninja, an Aragami, who draws his powers from the shadows. Following the success of the title which has still sold nearly 600,000 copies worldwide, the Spaniards of Lince Works are back with a sequel simply titled Aragami 2. Behind this new episode which includes a multiplayer dimension, does the Aragami saga confirm its place in the genre of infiltration, or even as a spiritual heir to Tenchu?

The action of Aragami 2 takes place in Rashomon Valley, a fictional world heavily inspired by Japanese folklore. While the latter is invaded by an army named Akatsuchi, the player embodies an Aragami, one of the last elite warriors, who seeks to defend his homeland against this invader. After being assassinated by enemy officers, our hero wakes up in the village of Kakurega where he meets Kurotsuba, the head of the clan. The latter explains to him that he and all the other villagers are suffering from a curse which makes them immortal but which prevents them from feeling anything. Their faces have also disappeared, forcing them to wear masks to express their personality. To help the various inhabitants and liberate the Valley, you will therefore have to do many missions in the four corners of the region. We’re not going to lie to each other, Aragami 2’s basic premise is fairly classic and the game fails to make its plot captivating. In addition, while the characters express themselves in a language specific to the title, there is very little dubbing. Worse, the few characters who do not wear masks are not allowed facial animations, which does not help to feel invested in the narrative.

A game of infiltration … nervous?

Beside that, the structure of the adventure also doesn’t help to delve into its plot. Concretely, the game takes the form of a succession of missions which are justified only by a few short dialogues. Between two levels, we return to the village of Kakurega which serves as a hub to stock up on secondary objects (life potions, shurikens, smoke bombs …), unlock or improve new abilities (attract enemies to a place, become invisible, murder two enemies at once …) within a skill tree, all before taking the next quest. Moreover, if the village has a certain visual charm, we note in passing that Aragami 2 offers an artistic direction with a less cartoon style than its predecessor with a less pronounced cel-shading rendering. The result is less charming and dreamlike graphics which make all the more feel the few technical shortcomings of the title, in particular its not very detailed textures. It’s a shame because the artistic direction of the first episode gave a real identity to the franchise that we find much less here.

Fortunately, Aragami 2 is easily caught up with its highly efficient gameplay. At first glance, the title controls show no originality : crouch in the shadows so as not to be seen, assassinate enemies behind their backs, be able to move corpses to hide them, hide in tall grass etc … In short, very classic. Ditto for the combat system because yes, the title does not leave you helpless if an enemy ends up spotting you. To defend himself, the player then has a few fairly simple options based on katana attacks, guard, counter or even dodging. The challenge of duels is then to exhaust the stamina gauge of his opponent in order to inflict damage on him before being able to deal him the fatal blow. Despite the presence of this option, the game will still push you to prefer the stealth method because enemies often do heavy damage and clashes quickly become complicated against multiple opponents.

However, a crucial element gives all its salt to this experience: the Leap of Shadows. In fact, this skill allows your Aragami to move quickly from one point to another without being seen., like the Blink from the Dishonored series for example. If this ability was already present in the first episode, here it becomes more efficient since it can be used at any time and no longer only to teleport from one shadow area to another. Thanks to this dash skill, the title gains tremendous dynamism and allows players to cross levels at full speed without being spotted. Result, we get an almost nervous gameplay that allows players to jump in all directions to assassinate an enemy and leave immediately neither seen nor known. Obviously, it is not possible to abuse this mechanic excessively since it consumes your endurance gauge which must be recharged at regular intervals.





A cruel lack of variety

Thus, the whole point of Aragami 2 is to cross the levels with the greatest efficiency thanks to the many elements available to the player. With this in mind, we can say that the artificial intelligence of the game is quite … permissive. Indeed, enemies only go on alert if they see a corpse on the ground but do not react to the absence of one of their colleague or to the sheaves of blood lining the blood. Conversely, they are also not omniscient, which helps escape that sense of frustration with enemies who can spot you when they shouldn’t. In addition, the guards do not show great diversity in their behavior either. Basically, there are three main categories: those who patrol, those who stay put and those who attack from a distance. If as we advance we meet different types of opponents like samurais or other ninjas, their behavior does not differ so much from the others and the specific characteristics are felt only in the event of confrontation.

Unfortunately, this lack of diversity is also felt in the missions. In addition to taking place in the same ten levels, the objectives always remain the same despite some subtleties: eliminate such and such a target, steal such and such an object, capture such and such a person … The experience ends up being redundant after a certain time, especially when one crosses several times the same bamboo forest, the same mine or even the roofs of the same city. At least, we can recognize that the levels are large enough so that we do not cross each time the same sections of levels through the fifty missions that make up the title. Moreover, for the most completionists, know that it is possible to collect many ancillary objects during missions to improve your character. One of the reasons that could explain the structure of these levels concerns the presence of a multiplayer mode in this second part. Indeed, the game’s communication insisted that the campaign is fully playable with three players. A weighty argument when we know that several infiltration games are not legion. Unfortunately, we were unable to try this aspect of the game as the servers were not yet open at the time of testing.

Conclusion



Strong points Classic gameplay but very effective

The freedom of approach allowed by the authorities

Levels still so vast

The ability to do multiplayer and crossplay missions

Cosmetic personalization of your character Weak points Repetitive due to lack of variety in levels, objectives and enemies

Graphically quite simple

Artistic direction less charming than that of the first episode

An uninteresting pretext scenario

With its simple and nervous gameplay, Aragami 2 offers a classic infiltration experience but of formidable efficiency. Add to this the many skills available to players, and the levels can be crossed with great ease for an exhilarating sensation. Unfortunately, the title suffers alongside a lack of variety which gives the feeling of always repeating the same levels over and over despite their large size and barely different objectives. We also regret the change of artistic direction for a result less captivating than in the first part and which lets show through a fairly simple technique. Nonetheless, it remains a nice and effective infiltration game that will surely gain in depth thanks to its multiplayer mode.