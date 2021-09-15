Archie and Lilibet “deprived” of their grandparents: justice soon seized by Thomas Markle?

In the hope of one day fixing up with his famous daughter, Thomas markle continues the embarrassing interviews in the media … A strategy which – unsurprisingly – does not really bear fruit. Father and daughter have been on the cold for three years now and the 77-year-old retiree has never even met Prince Harry in person. Since her father staged a fake paparazzade and missed her royal wedding in Windsor in the spring of 2018, Meghan Markle has cut off all contact. They even almost ended up in court … Archie and Lilibet (2 years and 3 months) have never met their maternal grandfather, and it is not likely to happen anytime soon.

From his home in Mexico City, Thomas Markle therefore continues interviews with international media. On September 15, 2021, the poorly healthy septuagenarian spoke on Australian television to (once again) denounce the fact that he has never seen his grandchildren: “I think they [Archie et Lilibet] are deprived of seeing all their grandparents, that they are deprived of all their relatives and I think that is terribly unfair to them“, he told Channel 7’s Sunrise. If he had threatened to take legal action to force a meeting, Thomas Markle seems to have since changed his mind. This former head of lighting in Hollywood does not want to use his children -children such as “pawns”: “They shouldn’t be used, they are just babies. So no i will wait. “





For the moment, Archie and Lilibet are growing up only surrounded by their grandmother Doria Ragland. Since her marriage to Harry, Meghan Markle has only shared her daily life with her mother. On the paternal side, Archie may have spent his first months not far from the royal family in Windsor, but he left to live across the Atlantic before his first birthday so the “memories” will be limited … For his part, Lilibet, born last June in Santa Barbara, has met only a few members of her family.

Much better protection in England

Not only does Thomas Markle want to reconnect with his daughter, but he also believes that she should return to live in the UK with her family, who returned to her native California a year and a half ago: “I would like the four of them to go back to England and fulfill their duties. It’s better for the kids and it’s better for them. They also enjoy much better protection in England than in Montecito (…). I would love to see them maybe reconcile with the Queen and reconcile with her father (to Harry), and then we can reconcile.“Unfortunately, the prospect of a family united again, on both sides, still seems unlikely …