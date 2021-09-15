are the French well protected?

The French are increasingly familiar with the guarantee of bank deposits. This is highlighted by the sixth barometer of the Deposit Guarantee and Resolution Fund (FGDR), based on a survey carried out in May 2021 by the Harris Interactive institute. Thus, the existence of a guarantee system is known by more than one in two French people (53%) and more than 61% of respondents know that their current accounts are covered.

On the other hand, only a quarter of French people have a precise idea of ​​the maximum amount of compensation, i.e. 100,000 euros per customer and per credit institution, and only 15% really know the precise role of the FGDR. However, in accordance with the European directive on deposit guarantees, which homogenized the amount of the guarantee within the European Union, banks are required to inform their clients about the existence and role of the FGDR.

But, in the end, confidence in the banking sector is improving and two thirds of French people say they have confidence, i.e. three points better than in 2020 and 18 points better than in 2016.. “The public is more and more sensitive to the communication made on the existence of a deposit guarantee even if some concerns arose on the financial sector at the start of the health crisis”, summarizes Thierry Dissaux, chairman of the FGDR management board.

0.5% of deposits by 2024

Created by the 1999 law on financial security, this mechanism only concerns approved credit institutions (in other words, banks, i.e. 453 members in 2020) and it covers all bank deposits (sight deposits, passbooks, bank accounts). term, PEL, cash from securities accounts), with the exception of the livret A, the LEP and the LLDS which benefit from a State guarantee.

The fund also has guarantee mechanisms for securities and sureties. It intervenes either in preventive mode, before failure, most often in addition to the Single European Resolution Mechanism (SRM), or in customer compensation mode.

The fund is supplied by contributions based on bank deposits, with a goal of reaching, by 2024, an amount corresponding to 0.5% of deposits (1.350 billion euros at the end of 2020). Discussions have been underway for years to create a single guarantee mechanism at European level, without convincing results so far.

A device that only concerns banks

During the pandemic, the amounts accumulated on bank deposits increased significantly (+ 8.5% in 2020, against an average of 3%) and the French were both concerned about the protection of this savings (more than 600,000 visits in 2020 on the FGDR site) but they were also increasingly confronted with offers as tempting as fraudulent to encourage them to invest this savings.

“We have seen more and more cases of fraud in matters of savings, theft of commercial identity or of websites, and we have more and more savers who are turning to us to ask us if the products offered online are well covered. This is a subject on which the regulators, the ACPR and the AMF, are mobilizing enormously. What is clear is that insufficient knowledge of deposit guarantee mechanisms exposes savers more to this risk of scam ”, notes Thierry Dissaux.

Swoon is not a member of the FGDR

The knowledge by the French, especially the youngest, of guarantee mechanisms is all the more crucial since they are also constantly solicited by new players, fintechs whose real status is most often unknown to users. The banking regulator, the ACPR, had also issued a severe warning, last spring, on the commercial and marketing use of the term “neobank” which clearly leads to confusion on the existence or not of a guarantee. .





The recent misadventures of hundreds of fintech Swoon clients in liquidation, who are struggling to get their funds placed in a savings book reimbursed, are a perfect illustration of this. Swoon is not a bank and therefore the FGDR will not intervene in this file. The message is clear: the deposit guarantee only applies to duly authorized banks. Close the ban.

The financial landscape has become all the more complex as the new players, banking or not, are increasingly European. And it is not certain that a customer of N26 (Germany), Revolut (Lithuania for European activities) or even ING Direct (Netherlands) really knows that it is the guarantee of the country where it is registered the banking license which must be exercised.

Thoughts on Deposit Brokers

Another subject is beginning to concern regulators and guarantee funds, that of Deposit Brokers, these online platforms which, like Raisin ‘, will collect deposits to place them in other banks.

“Discussions could be initiated at European level on these platforms. It is a business model that promotes competition and the mobility of deposits but which can have potentially worrying effects. These platforms will in fact redirect deposits to credit institutions which will offer the best returns but which are not necessarily the most solid or the healthiest ”, underlines the president of the FGDR.

However, if in France, no bank failure is to be deplored since the liquidation of Crédit Martiniquais in 1999, this is far from being the case in Europe. Over the past year, several bankruptcies have been declared, notably in Germany (Greensill Bank) or in Italy (Aegis). And each of these banks had ties to depository platforms. This brings us back to the challenge of breaking up the value chain in the bank, where ultimately the customer no longer has any link with the service provider, and vice versa.

Enough to call into question the sacrosanct principle of “knowing your customer” and above all, for customers, that of “knowing your bank”!