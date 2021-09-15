Are the Germans really driving fast on the unlimited highways?

The debates on motorway speed limits affect almost all European countries, and especially Germany, in the midst of a federal election. The environmentalist party has already taken up the issue by asking for the end of the sections of the motorway without limitations, relying on the argument of CO2 emissions. But do the Germans really drive fast?

A study by the IW (Institut der deutschen Wirtschaft) shows that 77% of Germans drive at less than 130 km / h on unlimited sections. An astonishing figure, against popular thought that the absence of restrictions would make motorists budding racing drivers.





A given that the political powers could take in both directions: on the one hand, it is an interesting argument for environmentalists who would use it to explain that the absence of limitation is ultimately of no interest and that it would be better to go to 130 everywhere. On the other hand, that of the German right and the manufacturers, it is an interesting result which also shows that the absence of limitation does not lead to an overall increase in speed. Add to this that the most “in a hurry” drivers will probably drive very fast, whether there is a limitation, or not …

The other data is clear: barely 12% of Germans drive between 130 and 140 km / h, and less than 1% are over 160 km / h. It was between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. that the North Rhine counting stations (over a period of four months, over thousands of kilometers) recorded the highest speeds, but again, it was very low proportion: 4% of vehicles recorded at these times were at more than 160 km / h.

In France, our study had shown that the average speed on the motorway was, again, less than 130 km / h.