Are you “eco-anxious”, a phenomenon which increasingly affects young French people?

We talk more and more about “eco-anxiety”. What is it about? It is the fear of a possible ecological disaster to come. The word appeared a few years ago: the phenomenon is global, but what we are discovering today is its extent among young people.

The largest study ever was published Tuesday by “The Lancet”. 10,000 young people were interviewed in ten countries including France, the United States and India.

And here are the staggering numbers this study reveals:

75% of young people believe that “the future is worrying”.

56% simply judge that “humanity is doomed”.

39% therefore hesitate to have children.

And mostly, these young people say they are “scared”, “sad”, “anxious”, “angry”, “helpless”, “defenseless” and even “guilty”. It’s quite hopeless.

Only 30% of young people say they are “not very worried” or “optimistic”.

And again, this giant survey was carried out before the last climatic disasters of the summer, which are the floods in Germany and China, the fires in the eastern Mediterranean, in California and in Siberia. Without forgetting many other local phenomena such as the terrible thunderstorms on Tuesday in the Gard. So many events that help strengthen eco-anxiety.

Are these numbers really a surprise?

We already had a multitude of surveys and studies telling us that young people were very sensitive to climate issues, but we had not measured the extent of the anxiety.

The lead author of the study, an English psychologist named Caroline Hickman, sums it up this way: “We knew that eco-anxiety progresses among young people, but we never knew the extent of the psychological suffering. and the depth of the unhappiness “



What is the “Solastalgia “?

Yes, but be careful, not all those who are worried about the future are “sick”. When we read the latest IPCC report published this summer, a very alarmist report, we even say to ourselves that young people have objective reasons for being “worried” and “anxious”. The 75% of young people who are frightened by climate change are not 75% to suffer from a pathology.

But the study of Lancet evokes an emerging public health crisis. The level of mental suffering and chronic stress will inevitably have negative effects on the health of children and adolescents. When you lose confidence in the future, you are more prone to depression.

This disease has a learned name. We are talking about the Solastalgia. “Solace” is the refuge, “pain”, the pain. It is therefore the disease of pain to lose one’s refuge. Or, in this case, the planet. It was an Australian philosopher who coined the term 20 years ago after studying the inhabitants of a valley that had been ravaged by the mining industry. They had lost their habitat, their living environment and suffered from depression.

A recent survey of the journal Sciences and the Future underlines the increase in disorders linked to this fear of climate change among young people, such as sleep disorders, eating behavior, a greater frequency of family conflicts, adolescents who systematically oppose their parents on questions of selective sorting, organic food, the use of the plane …

“Teen-Greta”

Child psychiatrist Stephane Clerget uses this term “ado-Greta”. And it’s true that we suddenly understand better the worldwide success of Greta Thumberg with young people, the Swedish activist who invented the “school strike”.

She is both sick, she suffers from some form of autism, but most of all she is desperately worried and angry with helpless adults. She is, in fact, like the majority of young people in the world.