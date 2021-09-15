Artificial hearts: Carmat achieves its first two million sales with six sales in Germany and Italy

This is the first time since its launch in 2008 that Carmat has sold its artificial heart.





The French company Carmat announced Tuesday, September 14 that it had generated its first two million euros in turnover after the implantation of six artificial hearts on patients in Germany and Italy since July.

In a press release, the company – which announced in July to have sold the first copy of its Aeson artificial heart – announces that it has “been able to achieve its first sales in Europe thanks to 6 implantations carried out to date, including 4 in hospitals Germans and 2 in Naples “in Italy.

“The Azienda Ospedaliera dei Colli hospital center in Naples was the first to implant the artificial heart in the commercial setting on July 15, 2021”, he recalled.





This heart aims to offer a therapeutic alternative to patients suffering from terminal biventricular heart failure.

A loss of 20 million in the first half



These first sales allow the company to garner its first two million in turnover in the third quarter of 2021. Medtech had carried out a capital increase of 56 million euros in March. During the first six months of the 2021 financial year, Carmat recorded a net loss of 25.4 million euros, against -20.8 million a year earlier.

Carmat’s artificial heart has been marketable in Europe since December 2020, after having obtained the CE mark.

“During the second half of the year, the company will focus on the marketing of its product in Germany, the largest European market , and will approach in a more timely manner one or two other countries of the European Union, including Italy “, specifies the group.

“The very positive feedback concerning Aeson’s implantations, both in the commercial context and that of clinical trials, reinforces our conviction that our device represents a real alternative to heart transplantation”, highlighted Stéphane Piat, CEO of Carmat, quoted in the press release.

“We expect a dozen European centers, mainly in Germany, will be commercially active by the end of 2021,” he said.