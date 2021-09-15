As fuel prices soar: is there a difference between gas station and supermarket fuel?

The question comes up each time the price of fuel increases at the pump: that sold in supermarkets would be of lower quality than that sold in a “real” station such as Total, Dyneff, Esso, etc …

The price of gasoline is soaring right now, it has not escaped motorists and their wallets. Whether you drive unleaded or diesel, the addition is the same for everyone, that is to say more and more salty. It is indeed difficult to find a liter of diesel below € 1.40 on Wednesday September 15. Worse, according to the departments, the price of unleaded gasoline is inexorably approaching the fateful bar of 2 euros per liter, when it is not already exceeded.

“THE PRICE OF FUEL IS SOARING AND RETURNS TO ITS PRE-CRISIS LEVEL The price of fuel keeps rising. In some service stations, notably in Paris, it is approaching the symbolic bar of two euros. “Https://t.co/S24G1JENMj – FlexFuel Energy Development FFED (@Flexfuelcompany) September 15, 2021

Prices are soaring but perhaps a little less at the pump of mass distribution stations. The phenomenon is repeated in any case each time the black gold takes a heat stroke. Motorists abandon the so-called traditional stations to go to those of supermarkets where there is a price difference of several cents. For example, in Perpignan on September 15, the liter of unleaded sold at Total, Route d’Espagne, is displayed at € 1.66, € 1.64 at Auchan, for example. But the differences are widening in the smallest independent stations where the difference goes up to more than 10 cents.





More generally, an increase of 19.3% in one year is posted for unleaded (SP) 95 E10, indicates the Carbu site, or 25.7 cents more. On average, it is sold at 1.586 euros per liter. Diesel also climbed to 20.1%, or 24.6 cents more.

The evolution of fuel prices at the pump.

Source Carbu.com



Suddenly, many motorists wonder about the difference in quality between supermarket fuel and petrol station fuel. The misconception is that the gasoline in supermarkets is of lower quality.

However, there are indeed some differences (and not only at the price level), in particular at the level of the storage of these fuels in stations. What you should know that top quality fuel in service stations contains comfort additives that allow you to travel more kilometers, obtain better engine performance, protect the injection or high pressure pump.

But originally, whether distributed in gas stations or supermarkets, the fuel came from the same oil refineries. The fuel distributed in supermarket stations therefore remains obviously reliable; the main difference lies in the storage of these fuels in stations. The difference in quality between fuels can only be explained by the frequency of maintenance of the storage tanks, and not by the quality of the refining.