At the November 13 trial, Abdeslam justifies the attacks by French military intervention against Daesh

This time, the president had decided to proceed in reverse alphabetical order. Salah Abdeslam therefore stood up last for this first round of speaking granted this Wednesday, September 15 morning by the Special Assize Court of Paris to 14 accused appearing in the trial of the attacks of November 13. The opportunity for them to deliver their point of view on the heavy loads to which they are subject.

Before him, several of his co-defendants had expressed their compassion for the victims, their condemnation of the acts committed, their ignorance of current projects or even, like Yassine Atar, pleaded their innocence. Some, like Abdellah Chouaa, Ali Oulkadi or Farid Kharkhach, could not hide their emotion. His neighbor and best friend Mohamed Abrini had done the minimum service, recognizing a “tiny” participation in the attacks.

But it is naturally towards the only member of the commandos still alive, almost silent during the training, that the wait was the greatest. In an incredibly calm, thoughtful voice, Salah Abdeslam then assumed, claimed and even tried to justify his participation in this carnage which left 130 dead and more than 800 wounded on the evening of November 13, 2015 in Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) and in Paris.

“We wanted France to suffer the same pain that we are suffering”

” Hello everyone. Where to start ? »Launches the accused, dressed in a gray sweater. The native of Brussels decides to rely on the words held the day before by her compatriot Isabelle Panou, the Belgian investigating judge, who testified at length in court. “She spoke of a terrorist, a jihadist and a radical. But all of these terms create confusion. This is only genuine Islam. And these radicals, they are Muslims ”, develops Salah Abdeslam, whose the first speeches had already shown that he had not broken with his roots in radicalism.



But this time, the one who celebrates his 32nd birthday on Wednesday goes further and launches a pro domo plea for this targeted campaign of terror. On Tuesday, a civil party lawyer asked Judge Panou why France had been targeted. “She did not give a convincing answer”, quips Salah Abdeslam. “We fought against France, we attacked France, we targeted the population, civilians but, in reality, we had nothing personal about them”, proclaims the accused.

And the former petty offender from Molenbeek to take over the propaganda of the Islamic State organization, of which, from the first day of the hearing, he had claimed, saying he was “a fighter”. “We aimed at France and nothing else,” he chomped on behind his black mask. Because the bombs from French planes that bomb the Islamic State do not distinguish between men, women and children. We wanted France to suffer the same pain that we are suffering. “

“I know that some of my words can shock, especially sensitive souls”

The Daesh soldier continues with a nauseating and absurd parallel between François Hollande and Jacques Chirac, the former having known that “the French were going to meet death” when he joined the coalition when the latter refused to participate in the war in Iraq to spare its population.