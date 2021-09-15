Atletico-Porto (Champions League): Griezmann whistled for his return with Atletico at Wanda-Metropolitano

For his first match at the Wanda-Metropolitano stadium since his return to Atlético Madrid at the end of August, Antoine Griezmann was whistled when he entered the 56th minute of play. Sent on loan to Atlético two years after his departure to the FC Barcelona, ​​the French international replaced the Portuguese prodigy Joao Felix, when the score was 0-0.

It was hissed by a large fringe of the Wanda-Metropolitano audience, although some applause was also heard. There had already been some applause mixed with whistles at the announcement of his name, during the warm-up. His departure from Atlético in 2019 had been experienced as a real betrayal by Colchoneros supporters: they had booed him on his return to Wanda-Metropolitano under the colors of Barça, in the fall of 2019, and regularly sacked the plate in his name on the esplanade of the Madrid stadium.

