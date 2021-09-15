Atletico: whistles expected for Griezmann

Back at Atletico Madrid after two years at FC Barcelona, ​​Antoine Griezmann (30 years old, 1 game in La Liga with Atl. Madrid this season) will have to surpass himself to be forgiven. According to the president of the International Union of Peas, Eduardo Fernandez, the French striker will have ears that whistle for the reception of FC Porto, this Wednesday (9 p.m.) in the Champions League.

“Part of the audience will whistle and insult him, that’s for sure. The announcement of his name and as soon as he touches the ball. A minority will still applaud him, said the Spaniard for L “Team. We have the feeling of having been led away and deceived. Like during an infidelity. We were still together and he went to look elsewhere behind our back. We experienced it as a betrayal. we blame him for playing with our feelings. Despite everything he could say, he was not so faithful to our colors. “





And to drive the point home: “Before, he was our idol. Now, he’s just a player like any other. He doesn’t represent much anymore.” The reconquest operation promises to be difficult for the French world champion.

by Youcef Touaitia on 09/15/2021 at 09:30 am




