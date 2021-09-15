Attacked by Karima, the production of Koh-Lanta, La Légende (TF1) comes out of the silence

If the “all stars” season of Koh Lanta seduces fans of the show presented by Denis Brogniart, it does not completely delight one of the candidates of the adventure. “Where are the images where I laugh? (…) Or does each person have a small role to play? The bad guy, the nice one, the sportswoman … I don’t understand. So if I don’t arrive not to recognize me, there is a problem! “, Karima launched a few hours ago, accusing the assembly of making her look like a mean person.

Dismissing accusations of giving each adventurer a role, the production of Koh Lanta stressed to Leisure TV that there is not “neither darling, nor bête noire” in the show. For Julien Magne, the producer of Adventure Line Productions, the editing so disparaged by the young woman actually only reflects her personality. “The character of Karima that appears on the screen is hers in the adventure and it is not the cut that shows it. Just look at the first episode and the reactions of some of the girls. Their words and their way of perceiving Karima, they lived it, there was no editing in there. We are only relating this point of view of certain adventurers, on its hard side, which puts pressure blows. “, he explained to our colleagues.





Asserting that there is “no will to harm” on their part, he recalled that she “had nothing to complain about in 2015 on any negative image”. “We don’t invent anything. You have to make choices and that’s the principle of editing “, he continued by explaining that the production focused more on the two teams in play than on the island of the banished. An assumed and logical choice for him. “There is no anti-Karima Kabbalah. After that, obviously, a program is three days of shooting. Karima was not tense 24 hours a day but this is what explained his elimination and his arrival in the arena. We tell the main stories that allow viewers to understand the evolution of the adventure. “

Clara Kolodny