    Audiences access 8pm: “Daily” leader talks in decline, Lapix on the rise, “C to you, the next” at the top

    TF1’s “20 Hours” – Gilles Bouleau : 5.48 million (25.1%).
    The “20 Hours” of France 2 – Anne-Sophie Lapix : 4.86 million (22.3%).
    The “19.45” from M6 – Xavier de Moulins : 2.61 million (12.8%).

    Gilles Bouleau, stable, retains his leadership on TF1.
    Anne-Sophie Lapix blows a little and goes back with her news on France 2.

    “All sport” (France 3): 1.72 million (7.5%).

    “Daily” (TMC) ***: 1.41 million (6.2%).
    “Don’t touch my phone” (C8) **: 1.31 million (5.6%).
    “TPMP – 1st part” (C8) *: 803,000 (3.8%).
    “28 minutes” (Arte): 661,000 (3.0%).
    “C to you, the continuation” (France 5): 591,000 (2.7%).

    Leadet of talks, “Quotidien” is down on TMC.
    After its strong performance yesterday, “TPMP” found a level in the average of its comeback.
    In form, “C to you, the continuation” equals its highest in PDA.

    “The Marseillais vs the rest of the world” (W9): 624,000 (2.9%).

    “Un si grand soleil” (France 2): 3.99 million (17.3%).
    “Household scenes” (M6): 3.57 million (15.6%).
    “More beautiful life” (France 3): 2.62 million (11.6%).

    * 7:44 p.m.-8:49 p.m.
    ** 8:49 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.
    *** 8:12 p.m. – 9:05 p.m.

    Médiamétrie figures


    Aslam

