Audiences access 8pm: “Daily” leader talks in decline, Lapix on the rise, “C to you, the next” at the top

News

TF1’s “20 Hours” – Gilles Bouleau : 5.48 million (25.1%).

The “20 Hours” of France 2 – Anne-Sophie Lapix : 4.86 million (22.3%).

The “19.45” from M6 – Xavier de Moulins : 2.61 million (12.8%).

Read also Hearings Audiences: “A golden family” in decline with Camille Combal on TF1

Hearings Audiences access 7pm: Nagui in the lead, “DNA” at its lowest, record for “C à vous” and …

Hearings

Audiences: “Koh-Lanta” under 5 million, success for Johnny on F2, weak M6, …



Gilles Bouleau, stable, retains his leadership on TF1.

Anne-Sophie Lapix blows a little and goes back with her news on France 2.

The magazine

“All sport” (France 3): 1.72 million (7.5%).

Talks

“Daily” (TMC) ***: 1.41 million (6.2%).

“Don’t touch my phone” (C8) **: 1.31 million (5.6%).

“TPMP – 1st part” (C8) *: 803,000 (3.8%).

“28 minutes” (Arte): 661,000 (3.0%).

“C to you, the continuation” (France 5): 591,000 (2.7%).

Leadet of talks, “Quotidien” is down on TMC.

After its strong performance yesterday, “TPMP” found a level in the average of its comeback.

In form, “C to you, the continuation” equals its highest in PDA.

Reality TV

“The Marseillais vs the rest of the world” (W9): 624,000 (2.9%).

The after-8 p.m. fictions

“Un si grand soleil” (France 2): 3.99 million (17.3%).

“Household scenes” (M6): 3.57 million (15.6%).

“More beautiful life” (France 3): 2.62 million (11.6%).

* 7:44 p.m.-8:49 p.m.

** 8:49 p.m. – 9:15 p.m.

*** 8:12 p.m. – 9:05 p.m.

Médiamétrie figures