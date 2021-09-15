Audiences: “Koh-Lanta” under 5 million, success for Johnny on F2, weak M6, failure for Nabilla on RMC Story

Tuesday evening in prime time, the leadership of the hearings returned to “Koh-Lanta”. The third episode of this season called “The Legend” and produced by Adventure Line Productions has made 4.29 million viewers dream according to Médiamétrie. 21.8% of individuals aged 4 and over and 39.2% of female purchasing managers under the age of fifty (FRDA-50) completed the program until 11:35 p.m. Two weeks ago, the game brought together 5.29 million French people (26.4% of 4+ and 38.0% of FRDA-50).

France 3 is second with the return of its police collection “Perfect Crimes”. The two unreleased tracks offered until 10:50 p.m. and worn by Philippe Caroit, Garance Thenault and Astrid Veillon were watched by an average of 3.51 million individuals, for an audience share of 16.0% (4.4% on the FRDA-50). The two unpublished films broadcast on February 16 had convinced 4.31 million fans of French series (19.1% of 4+ and 5.7% of FRDA-50).

France 2 follows with an evening placed under the sign of entertainment and homage to Johnny Hallyday. “Johnny Hallyday: that I love you” thrilled 3.28 million nostalgics and 15.9% of the public until 11:30 pm (7.2% of FRDA-50). Last Tuesday, the Two was illustrated with its tribute to Jean-Paul Belmondo and the screening of the film “L’as des as” which had pleased 4.17 million individuals (19.1% of the public and 10, 3% of FRDA-50).

M6, for its part, was betting on an unprecedented cinema offer with the French feature film “Tanguy, le retour” and a cast made up of Sabine Azéma and André Dussollier. 1.69 million people responded, which represents a market share of 7.7% for the general public and 12.1% for the female commercial target. Last week, the unpublished fiction “I love it to lie”, with Julie de Bona and Samir Boitard had been followed by 2.07 million fans of beautiful stories (9.7%, 4+ and 19.2 % of FRDA-50).

What about the other channels? On Arte, two parts of the documentary series “The Red Army” mobilized 966,000 people (4.4% of those aged 4 and over). Note the good score achieved by NRJ 12 with the film “Code Mercury”, followed by 845,000 viewers (4.0% of 4+ and 6.0% of FRDA-50).

Weak feedback for “The Hidden Side of” on RMC Story

On RMC Story, the kickoff of season 2 of “The Hidden Face of” with an issue devoted to Nabilla was followed by 117,000 reality TV addicts, or 0.7% of the public and 0.8% of FRDA-50. On March 2, 2021, the first part of season 1, which was interested in a certain Eric Zemmour, had in its wake 450,000 French people (1.9% of the public).