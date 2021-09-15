Australia could cancel “contract of the century” with France

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom could announce a historic security partnership on Wednesday that could call into question the order of more than 60 billion dollars placed with France.

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom will announce Wednesday a historic security partnership to defend their interests in the Indo-Pacific zone, in the face of the appetites of China, reports the Australian press. This partnership would allow Australia in particular to acquire nuclear-powered submarines, which could call into question a huge order of more than 60 billion dollars placed with France.

Read alsoDCNS wins contract of the century in Australia

The new pact, called “AUKUS”, would allow the three countries to “Share advanced technologies, in particular nuclear propulsion technology for submarines”, according to Sydney Morning Herald. The daily indicates that an official announcement must be made on Wednesday. US President Joe Biden is scheduled to make a statement at 5:00 p.m. Washington time (11:00 p.m. KST) on “A national security initiative”, according to his schedule. He will be joined, in virtual form, by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.





A contract under fire from critics

Joe Biden has set himself the goal of rekindling US alliances with China, and has already said on several occasions that the Indo-Pacific region is a priority. But this pact, if confirmed, could put a chill in relations with France, if it does lead to the cancellation of a gigantic order placed by Australia.

Read alsoSubmarines ordered from France: Australia seeks a plan B in the “contract of the century”

A framework agreement concluded in 2016, and which French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged to bring to fruition, provides for the construction of 12 conventionally powered submarines. The overall cost of the program for which the French Naval Group was responsible amounts to 50 billion Australian dollars (constant, 31 billion euros). The contract had been under fire for several months from the Labor opposition in Australia, who denounced its cost.