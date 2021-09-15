Bad weather in the Gard: the missing person in Aimargues would have been found safe and sound

Violent and record rains hit the Gard department on Tuesday, September 15, where a missing person was found this morning. Météo-France continues to call for caution in the area where strong thunderstorms are still expected this Wednesday, September 15, as well as in the Hérault.

The person missing since yesterday in Aimargues was found safe and sound after spending 4 hours in the water, said the Gard gendarmes to BFMTV.

She had disappeared in the town of Aimargues after a fall in the Rhôny river, south-west of Nîmes, had indicated the prefecture of Gard Tuesday evening in its last press release.

Before this person, two others had been temporarily missing earlier in the day, in Aigues-Vives and Uchaud, two localities close to the A9 motorway connecting Nîmes to Montpellier. One “was found”, specified the prefecture at the end of the afternoon, adding that the research and testimonies on the second wanted person led, “at this stage, to rule out the hypothesis of the disappearance”.





So far, no casualty, except a “lightly injured” struck by lightning, has been officially reported in the department.

60 communes of the Gard affected

60 municipalities in the department were impacted. 600 firefighters are still mobilized this Wednesday morning, who carried out 450 interventions in total.

No victim to deplore

Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, declared that ‘the‘state of natural disaster“would be declared as early as next week for the bad weather which caused significant flooding in this department.

The A9 submerged

Several motorists found themselves stranded for hours on the freeway, overwhelmed by a water slide.