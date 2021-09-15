Bad weather in the Hérault: the impressive images of a “torrent of hail” in Montpellier

A violent storm hit this Wednesday evening in Montpellier. And hail. Lots of hail.



Since this Tuesday, the departments of Gard andHerault are the target of serious bad weather. With significant accumulations, which reached 250 mm in places in the Gard. But also great electrical activity and of heavy falls hail.

This Wednesday evening again, from violent thunderstorms fall on the two departments, always placed in orange vigilance Thunderstorms, Rain-Floods.





Up to 650 mm stacking

The Hérault is particularly affected. After a swell phenomenon that claimed the lives of 5 bathers this Wednesday afternoon on the Béziers coast, Montpellier is the target of violent thunderstorms with accumulations of up to 650 mm per hour and hail, a lot of hail. As evidenced by this impressive video of a real torrent of hail, shared by Weather Gard – Hérault.