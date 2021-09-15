Bangkok taxis converted to vegetable gardens for lack of customers

Vegetable gardens and mini-ponds welcoming frogs: the roofs and hoods of abandoned taxis have found new life in Bangkok.

In an open-air parking lot in the west of the Thai capital, green shoots watered by monsoon rains spring from the bodywork of several rows of pink and orange taxis typical of Bangkok.

Tiny green and brown frogs croak in the tropical heat inside makeshift pools made from old tires, nestled among the 200 or so abandoned cars.

Taxis from this “cemetery” have seen their drivers return to their village in recent months, after the almost total disappearance of customers due to the pandemic and containment.





Growing vegetables was “our last option,” according to Thapakorn Assawalertkun, one of the bosses of the heavily indebted taxi company.

“We thought we were going to grow vegetables and raise frogs on the roofs of these taxis.”

Thailand has imposed strict restrictions to deal with a wave of Covid-19 contaminations in recent months, including a nighttime curfew.

Tourists, essential to Bangkok’s taxi business, have disappeared due to the draconian rules imposed on entering the kingdom.

Eggplants, peppers, cucumbers, zucchini and basil grown on cars – along with frogs – will help feed unemployed drivers and employees.

And if the harvests are good, they plan to sell the surplus in local markets.

“Growing vegetables also helps employees take their mind off things. We want them to have something to eat and we don’t want them to be stressed either,” Thapakorn told AFP.