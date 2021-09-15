Baptiste slept with Barbara!

In More beautiful life, Baptiste reveals to Kevin that he slept with Barbara! A shocking announcement that will inevitably have consequences for the two couples.
Since the two couples Baptiste / Emma and César / Barbara got closer, fans of More beautiful life sensed a great commotion. They had seen well! The writers, who had fun with the character of Mirta, decided to stir up trouble among the two young couples. The quartet embarked on thrilling activities, with a parachute jump which, if it was not performed in real life by the actors, was not lacking in realism on screen. While Baptiste and Barbara grapple with disaster during a second jump, this test will bring the two young people together.
Baptiste confesses to Kevin that he slept with Barbara!
This is what Baptiste tells Kevin, in an excerpt from More beautiful life unveiled on the official website of the series. The young man explains to him that his parachute did not open. Kevin can’t believe it, but still finds a way to laugh at his friend’s mishap: “It’s a crazy thing! How I would have liked to see your face when the parachute had to open”. But Baptiste (Did Bryan Trésor really sing in the series? Rousseau’s fault) has another revelation for him: “I slept with Barbara.”
Baptiste wonders: “Are we really monogamous?”
Kevin (Théo Bertrand) cannot believe it: “But why did you do that?” Baptiste replies: “Because I wanted to” and teases his friend. Kevin doesn’t really want to laugh: “But that makes you laugh on top of that! What about your couple, your marriage? Did you go crazy or what?” Baptiste disillusioned, before declaring to his friend: “The question I ask myself is are we really monogamous?” According to Kevin, the parachute jump turned his friend’s brain over. “You’re sick man! Wake up!” And to add: “Frankly, stop extreme sports and put your *** away!” That is what is said! What will be the consequences of this deception in the intrigues of More beautiful life ? Baptiste and Barbara will they continue their affair? Will they leave their respective companion, Emma and Caesar?