Battlefield 2042 could be postponed to 2022 | Xbox one

Battlefield 2042 is slated for release on October 22. But according to some rumors in the halls, the game of DICE could be postponed soon to a later date.

Battlefield 2042 still scheduled for 2021?

It all started with journalist Jeff Grubb who announced that the postponement season was not over and that a new postponement would be announced this week for a game that does not seem trivial. And according to some sources, it could well be Battlefield 2042.

The Youtuber Dealer said today that it is being told that Battlefield 2042 will ultimately be postponed until next year. To which the journalist Nick Baker replied with a “I heard the same thing”.

For his part, insider Tom Henderson, whose information has often been fair in recent months, indicates that the postponement could ultimately be a few weeks, and perhaps not several months. According to him, the game could still be released at the end of this year.





If this rumor is true, then we imagine that DICE needs more time to polish their baby, but maybe they are also facing commercial constraints around the launch of the game. consumption at the end of November at the risk of being released just after Call of Duty and more or less at the same time as Halo Infinite? Or should we on the contrary take advantage of a few months of delays to arrive in early 2022 with less competition in this niche, but having missed the holidays?

We should know more very soon, but in the meantime, the Battlefield 2042 beta is still expected at the end of the month.