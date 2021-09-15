Battlefield 2042: towards bad news regarding the release date?

Undeniably, Battlefield 2042 is one of the most anticipated games of this year. But because the small world of video games is full of surprises, some are talking very seriously about postponing the release date …

Announced this summer, Battlefield 2042 has made a very nice buzz and all eyes are on its arrival, scheduled for October 22. The one that promises to be “the most ambitious game” of DICE is clearly turning heads and we must admit that its various multiplayer experiences have some in the belly. Except… not everything could go as planned.

Battlefield 2042 soon postponed?

According to YouTuber and podcaster Dealer today, Battlefield 2042 would see its release date… delayed. The same goes for Shpeshal Nick, co-founder of XboxEra with many proven leaks behind him, which proclaims that the FPS would indeed be “Shifted”, but not necessarily in 2022. This same Wednesday, September 15, it is Jeff grubb, journalist now well known in the community for his many scoops, who says that “The season of delays” would have started: “Postponements will be announced this week”, he advises on Twitter. Even though it doesn’t mention Battlefield 2042, some see a clear parallel to it.

Welcome to delay season. More delays coming this week. – Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) September 15, 2021

An exit still set for 2021?

As Shpeshal Nick reported, if Battlefield 2042 is indeed delayed, it would probably be to stay anchored in the year 2021. We imagine that Electronic Arts can hardly do without the end of the year celebrations, especially after the time and money invested in this extremely ambitious project: we just have to wait wisely to get to the bottom of it.

As a reminder, Battlefield 2042 is slated for release October 22 on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, and Xbox One. At least if all goes well …





Sources: Dealer / Shpeshal Nick / Jeff grubb