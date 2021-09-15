Bayern Munich: a Blaugrana player would have completely cracked after the meeting!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: the best scorers in Real Madrid history

Last night, FC Barcelona was once again outclassed by Bayern Munich (0-3). If the feeling of revenge predominated before the meeting after the 8-2 suffered in August 2020, the harsh reality once again struck the Catalan ranks. If Barça also suffered damage by having two injured players, another would have completely cracked.

Sergi Roberto very touched?

Based on information from Ace, Sergi Roberto, who is the club’s third captain, literally burst into tears after the meeting. Very in difficulty throughout the game, endlessly undergoing the assaults of Alphonso Davies and Leroy Sané, he was shouted at his exit. An attitude of the public which would have strongly marked him while Gérard Piqué and Sergio Busquets had to comfort him in the locker room. An episode that could have potential consequences on his contract renewal, when it ends next June.



