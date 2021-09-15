Biden ministers tried unsuccessfully to delay withdrawal from Afghanistan, book says

U.S. Foreign and Defense Ministers Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin tried in March to convince Joe Biden to extend the U.S. military presence in Afghanistan, but the president refused, according to a book coming out next Tuesday .

Read alsoJoe Biden defends withdrawal from Afghanistan on 9/11 anniversary

The 46th President of the United States was determined to end his country’s longest war, and his Secretary of State was initially “fitting with Biden for total removal“, Report Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa in their book”Danger“, According to new extracts made public in particular by the CNN channel.

SEE ALSO – “Let’s be serious!”: Joe Biden defends the withdrawal from Afghanistan on the sidelines of the anniversary of September 11

“Save time for negotiations”

But after a meeting with NATO allies in Brussels in March, Antony Blinken changed his recommendation, proposing to “extend the mission with the US military for a period of time, to see if that might help a political resolutionBetween belligerent Afghans, they write. Basically, “save time for negotiations“.

Read alsoBlinken says he doesn’t know if US strike in Kabul killed humanitarian or jihadist





According to the authors, Antony Blinken called Joe Biden from Brussels to tell him that NATO ministers were all calling for the US withdrawal to be conditional on progress in the peace process. The countries of the Atlantic Alliance have, for some, not hidden their reservations in the face of the total withdrawal decided by former US President Donald Trump and finally confirmed by Joe Biden.

During a parliamentary hearing, Antony Blinken said Monday to have “relayed“To the president what he had”understood“On behalf of NATO members, so that it”take into considerationAt his own decision. “Each brought their point of view“, But in fine”all unanimously supported the idea that we would leave together», Explained the Secretary of State.

Biden refused to listen

Asked Wednesday by AFP, the State Department limited itself to referring to these statements. Also in March, Lloyd Austin also formulated a new phased or four-step withdrawal proposal to allow Washington to put pressure on Afghan negotiators, according to the book. But Joe Biden refused to follow these recommendations for fear of getting stuck in Afghanistan.

In mid-April, the Democratic President therefore announced that he had decided to withdraw all American forces from the country before the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States, committed by the al-Qaida network then established in Afghanistan under the reign of the Taliban.

But this withdrawal has turned into a catastrophic scenario with, even before the departure of the last American soldier, the collapse of the pro-Western Afghan authorities and the return to power of the Taliban, driven out by the intervention of twenty years ago.