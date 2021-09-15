billionaire Daniel Kretinsky takes a stake in TF1

New acquisition for Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, Tuesday, September 14. It takes a 5% stake in TF1, the leading private television group in France. A drop of water for some, but it shows the appetite of the billionaire, unknown three years ago in France, and yet more and more present.

It is the good health of the French economy which would have motivated this choice. In any case, that’s how Daniel Kretinsky justifies this entry into the capital of TF1. For now 5%, but it could quickly increase its participation.





The Czech billionaire seems to have absolute confidence in the merger of the TF1 and M6 groups. What consolidate the resistance against GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft), he says, especially on advertising. Last spring, Daniel Kretinsky had also applied for the acquisition of M6, but without success.

The 46-year-old businessman is no longer a stranger in the French media world. He first made his fortune in coal-fired power stations in the Czech Republic. In 2018, he decided to invest in France. First in mass distribution with Casino, then in the media asnewspaper shareholder The world and several magazines like She Where Marianne.

Little by little, Daniel Kretinsky, at the head of a fortune of 3 billion euros, is advancing his pawns on the chessboard of the French media. Small holdings in general, likely to become much larger. Observers in the media sphere have no doubts.