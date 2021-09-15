Black day on the Mediterranean coast: nine drownings, one missing and two injured

the essential

The strong swell present on the Mediterranean coast, this Wednesday, September 15, had dramatic consequences. Nine bathers drowned in Hérault, Aude and Bouches-du-Rhône, one person is missing and two people were injured.

Dramatic day on the beaches of Hérault this Wednesday. Five people were killed by the Mediterranean. These five people drowned in Marseillan, Sérignan, Vias, la Grande-Motte and Agde in Hérault. They are between 64 and 73 years old. Rescuers intervened with the help of several helicopters for a total of twelve drownings. Seven bathers were able to be revived.

In Vias, a man is missing this Wednesday evening. Two other people are seriously injured according to the firefighters’ report. With the summer season over, the beaches have not been monitored by MNS, firefighters or CRS since last weekend. Several municipalities had taken orders prohibiting swimming for the afternoon.





It is not only in the Hérault that swimming has turned into a tragedy. Two people, a sexagenarian and an octogenarian, died in Leucate in the Aude, this Wednesday afternoon. In the Bouches-du-Rhône, two men aged 58 and 71 drowned in La Ciotat and Cassis.

“We had a great fright.”

The swell was strong on the Languedoc coast this Wednesday, the day after the flood that hit the region. At the same time, the east wind reinforced the sea currents and the rollers. Bathers have been trapped even at the edge of the beaches.

The sea was so rough that the SNSM boat almost capsized. “The sea is so formed and difficult that our boat could have been overturned while we were leaving to rescue a person in difficulty. We were surprised but luckily nothing more. We gave ourselves a great fright,” said a savior. of the National Society for Rescue at Sea at Midi-Free.

Firefighters, gendarmes or SNSM implore swimmers: the Mediterranean, often wrongly reputed for its calm, is currently very dangerous. She will remain as dangerous this Thursday as she was this Wednesday.